Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Goobbue Earring

Item Details

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 31, 2019
Nerium
Quick Island Sanctuary Tips: 7 Things FFXIV Doesn’t Tell You
Paulo Kawanishi