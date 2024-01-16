Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Goldsmith Crab
Seafood - Item Level 150
Item Details
Details
A tiny freshwater crustacean native to the Diadem.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
150
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Goldsmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium