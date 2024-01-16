Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Goldsmith Crab

Item Details

Details

A tiny freshwater crustacean native to the Diadem.

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Goldsmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
FFXIV Blacksmith Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium