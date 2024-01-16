Destiny 2
Item Icon

Golden Honey

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This shimmering, pure-gold honey comes courtesy of the giant honey bee.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Gianthive Chip
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
