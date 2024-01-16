Games
Gold Saucer Corner Counter
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A low L-shaped counter-type table used in the Manderville Gold Saucer.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
50000 gil
Sells for
1500 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
