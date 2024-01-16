Games
Gold Saucer Aetheryte Ticket
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A voucher for instant teleportation to the Gold Saucer's entrance.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
100 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
