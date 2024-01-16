Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gold Salmon Roe
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 490
Item Details
Details
Salmon eggs that glisten in the sunlight. Live bait for freshwater fishing.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
69 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 8, 2022
Nerium
Stardew Valley Fishing Guide - Where and When to Catch the Legendary Fish
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington
Stardew Valley Gifts Guide - Everyone's Favorite Gifts
Sam Desatoff
,
Dillon Skiffington