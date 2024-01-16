Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gold Rush Minecart

Item Details

Details

Unsurprisingly void of gold. Use item to acquire the gold rush minecart minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

MHW The Distant Dark Tide Event Quest Guide - Arch-Tempered Namielle
Nerium
FFXIV Patch 6.08 Notes Summary and Breakdown, Lots of Job Changes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium