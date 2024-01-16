Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Goblin Cup
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Goblins fill these iron cups with rot-tea. It should probably be scoured before use.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Is That You, Yoshi-P? FFXIV Players Spot Yoshida in Mana PVP Matches
Andrea Shearon
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy Creator Storms Into FFXIV Shadowbringers
Mike Williams