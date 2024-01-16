Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Goatskin Targe
Shield - Item Level 28
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
49
Block Strength
49
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Vitality
+0
Intelligence
+1
Direct Hit Rate
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
28
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Steel Rivets
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Aldgoat Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
29
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
101
Max Quality
800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Related Posts
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 31, 2019
Nerium
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Full FFXIV Treasure Maps Guide
Mike Williams