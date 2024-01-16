Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Globe of the Lucky Snake

Item Details

36

38.4

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Medium Niwa Hotel Part 2 Walkthrough Guide - Free Souls, List of Names
Dillon Skiffington
The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell
FFXIV Streamer ZeplaHQ Offers Insight Into Ukrainian Crisis
Mike Williams