FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Globe of the Lucky Snake
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 30
Item Details
36
Physical Damage
38.4
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+6
Vitality
+6
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 20
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
