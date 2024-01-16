Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Glaring Perch
Seafood - Item Level 275
Item Details
Details
This freshwater perch is found up and down the One River. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
275
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 Review
Jessica Scharnagle
Babylon’s Fall Has the Worst Character Creator, Especially for Black and Brown Folks
Michael Higham
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham