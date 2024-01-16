Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Glaring Perch

Item Details

Details

This freshwater perch is found up and down the One River. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 Review
Jessica Scharnagle
Babylon’s Fall Has the Worst Character Creator, Especially for Black and Brown Folks
Michael Higham
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham