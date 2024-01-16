Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Glaives of the Dark Princess
Dancer's Arm - Item Level 30
Item Details
36
Physical Damage
37.44
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
DNC - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+7
Dexterity
+6
Critical Hit
+6
Direct Hit Rate
+8
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 20
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Dota Underlands Heroes Cheat Sheet - Hero Tier List & Abilities
Dillon Skiffington
All New Destiny 2 Perks and Origin Traits from Season of the Seraph
Dillon Skiffington
The Most Important Changes Launching with Season of the Wish
Stardust