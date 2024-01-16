Games
Gladiator's Doctore Arms (Lv. 20)
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A set of arms containing a doctore's scimitar and doctore's buckler. Required level: 20. IL: 22.
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
