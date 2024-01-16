Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gladiator's Doctore Arms (Lv. 20)

Item Details

Details

A set of arms containing a doctore's scimitar and doctore's buckler. Required level: 20. IL: 22.

Attributes

Related Posts

Genshin Impact Collei Guide: Best Build, Materials, Kit, Skills
Marloes Valentina Stella
Genshin Impact Tartaglia Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.2 (October 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella