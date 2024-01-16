Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Wall Chimney
Exterior Wall Decoration - Item Level 36
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A wall chimney designed to complement glade residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
214 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
36
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Limestone
4
Oak Lumber
4
Steel Plate
4
Steel Rivets
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
36
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
124
Max Quality
580
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
