FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Glade Wall Chimney

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wall chimney designed to complement glade residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Limestone
4
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Steel Plate
4
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

