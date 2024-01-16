Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Vase

Item Details

Details

A vase decorated in the glade fashion. Select flowers can be displayed within.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Allied Seals in FFXIV
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown