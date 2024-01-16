Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Thatch Wall
Fence - Item Level 44
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A thatch wall designed to complement glade residences. Mix and match at your own peril.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
976 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
44
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Bloodgrass
20
Steel Ingot
20
Mahogany Lumber
20
Crystals
Wind Shard
20
Lightning Shard
20
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
44
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
156
Max Quality
820
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
