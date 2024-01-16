Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small table designed in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Linseed Oil
4
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

