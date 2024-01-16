Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Stall
Table - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A merchant's stall designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Linseed Oil
4
Walnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
525
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Microsoft Flight Simulator Autopilot Guide - GA Garmin G1000 Tutorial
Dillon Skiffington