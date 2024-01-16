Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Round Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A round table designed in the glade fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Destiny 2 Best Titan Build for Season of the Chosen
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV 6.1 Gear Guide: How to Get Bluefeather, Panthean, and Augmented Gear
Michael Higham