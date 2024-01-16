Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Round Table
Table - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A round table designed in the glade fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
10
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
12
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
53
Max Quality
145
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
