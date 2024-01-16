Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Pillar
Furnishing - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A decorative pillar designed in the glade fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
75 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Oak Lumber
5
Linseed Oil
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
700
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
