FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Pillar

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A decorative pillar designed in the glade fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
5
Item Icon
Linseed Oil
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

