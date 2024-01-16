Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Hanging Placard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A hanging placard designed to complement glade residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
5
Item Icon
Steel Plate
5
Item Icon
Raptor Sinew
5
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

