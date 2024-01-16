Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Hanging Placard
Placard - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A hanging placard designed to complement glade residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
232 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Oak Lumber
5
Steel Plate
5
Raptor Sinew
5
Steel Rivets
5
Crystals
Ice Shard
5
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
730
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Unpacking Is a Zen Puzzle Game about the Joys of Moving in and Moving On
Natalie Flores
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor