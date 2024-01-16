Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Counter
Table - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A merchant's counter designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Oak Lumber
4
Steel Ingot
4
Peiste Leather
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
38
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
129
Max Quality
640
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
