FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Glade Banner

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A handsome banner designed to complement glade residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
5
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
5
Item Icon
Linen Canvas
5
Item Icon
Peiste Leather
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

