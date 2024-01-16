Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gigi Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Villager Tier List - New Best Villagers
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham,Mills Webster
The 2022 Met Gala: She's Cool, What Video Game Is She From?
Lotus