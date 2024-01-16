Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Giant Beaver

Item Details

Details

A mystery better left unsolved. Use item to acquire the giant beaver minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor
Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon Guide – How to Complete Every Encounter
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Zodiac Braves Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get & All Items
Mike Williams