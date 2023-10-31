Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Gentlebean Parka

Item Details

18

10

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.15 Patch Notes Summary: New Mount, Minion, Quests, and More
Michael Higham
How to get the Posher Otter minion in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster