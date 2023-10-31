Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Gentlebean Bottoms

Item Details

18

10

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.45
Michael Higham
FFXIV Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2023
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Relic Weapons Will Make a Manderville Out of You
Mike Williams