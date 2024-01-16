Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gatherer's Guerdon Materia II
Materia - Item Level 30
Item Details
Details
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
54 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Make Gil With Gatherers in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
Here's a Brief FFXIV Legendary Gathering Route with Maps for Endwalker
Nerium
How to Unlock Margrat's Custom Deliveries in FFXIV
Michael Hassall