Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Garuda's Blood
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 70
Item Details
59
Physical Damage
51.92
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
375 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+22
Vitality
+24
Skill Speed
+29
Determination
+20
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Garuda Prime Cuts into Warframe Today Alongside a Bunch of Free Stuff
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker: Full Breakdown of Magic and Ranged DPS Changes Up to Level 90
Michael Higham
Final Fantasy XVI Has Lots of Style and Hopefully the Substance to Back It
Nerium