[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Item Icon

Garnet

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A red jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Garnet
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

