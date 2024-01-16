Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Garnet
Stone - Item Level 31
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A red jewel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Garnet
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Related Posts
How to Get the Martial Artist’s Gear Set in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 31, 2019
Nerium