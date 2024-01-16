Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Garlic Jester Seeds

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Garlic Jester seeds suitable for garden cultivation.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to get the Island Mandragora Queen, Tomato King and Garlic Jester mounts in Final Fantasy XIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Smash Ultimate Wario Guide – Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi