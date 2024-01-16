Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Garlic Cloves

Item Details

Details

Garlic cloves suitable for garden cultivation.

Attributes

Related Posts

Smash Ultimate Wario Guide – Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington
How to get the Island Mandragora Queen, Tomato King and Garlic Jester mounts in Final Fantasy XIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi