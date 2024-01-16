Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Garlean Synthetic Fabric
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Material shorn from an imperial uniform proven to be exceedingly nonconductive to aether.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Has Snowman Lore and It Explains Why They're So Stumpy
Michael Hassall
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Kojin Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams