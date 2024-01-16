Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Garlean Staple
Other - Item Level 530
Item Details
Details
A must-have for anyone looking to recreate Garlean culture.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Lead Shadowbringers Writer Natsuko Ishikawa Returns for FFXIV: Endwalker
Natalie Flores
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams
FFXIV Has Snowman Lore and It Explains Why They're So Stumpy
Michael Hassall