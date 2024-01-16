Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Garlean Fiber
Cloth - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lightweight fiber far more durable than any woven in Eorzea.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Has Snowman Lore and It Explains Why They're So Stumpy
Michael Hassall
FFXIV: Endwalker Was Almost Split Up Into Two Expansions
Mike Williams