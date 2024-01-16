Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gaia Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Lets You Get Into Spirit of Gaia
Mike Williams
The FFXIV Fan Creations from Korea's 2022 Digital Festival Absolutely Rule
Andrea Shearon
Become a FFXIV Lore Master with the Third Edition of Encyclopaedia Eorzea
Michael Hassall