Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Frilled Dragon

Item Details

Details

Also known as the but...uh, yeah. Use item to acquire the frilled dragon minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.11 Release and Maintenance [UPDATED]; New Ultimate and Housing Changes
Michael Higham
FFXIV's Dragons Show How MSQ Runs Deeper Through Side Stories
Andrea Shearon
How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi