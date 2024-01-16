Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Freedom Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.11a Patch Notes Summary: PVP Job Changes, Auto Logout Disabled, & More
Mike Williams
FFXIV Magic DPS Tier List - Best Job Rankings for Patch 6.4
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Lead Story Designer Banri Oda Reveals New Story and Lore Details
Natalie Flores