Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Fortune Egg
Seasonal Miscellany - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A plain white Archon egg believed to bring its bearer good luck for as long as it remains uncracked.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Hatching Tide Event Guide: How to Get the Eat Egg Emote and Fortune Eggs
Michael Higham
Drink Tea Emote is in FFXIV Innit — How to Get It, is It Worth the Price?
Michael Higham
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Patch Notes - Hextech, Overtime, Beta Pass #2
Dillon Skiffington