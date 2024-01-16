Games
Fortemps Sofa
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An ostentatious, though elegant, round seat of the sort favored by House Fortemps.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
