FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Forgiven Hate

Item Details

Details

Having repented its sins, it poses no danger. Use item to acquire the forgiven hate minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is So Utterly Ridiculous, It's Stunning
Michael Higham
How to Get the Vinegaroon, and Forgiven Reticence Mounts in FFXIV
Michael Hassall