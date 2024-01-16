Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Fordola rem Lupis Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

One of the Best Antagonists of Final Fantasy XIV Returns in Patch 5.5
Natalie Flores
The Writing For Last Decade's Final Fantasy Women Has Me Cautious Of FFXVI
Natalie Flores
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi