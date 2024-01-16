Games
Flawless Band
Miscellany - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
From this simple ring, a lifelong bond begins.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
30000 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ingot
1
Crystals
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
