FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Flamecloaked Torquetum
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 625
Item Details
124
Physical Damage
132.27
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+339
Piety
+196
Vitality
+328
Determination
+280
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
625
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
