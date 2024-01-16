Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Flame Private's Sword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 23
Item Details
30
Physical Damage
20
Auto-attack
2
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 22
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
29 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+3
Tenacity
+4
Vitality
+3
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 12
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
What to Buy With Grand Company Seals in FFXIV
Mike Williams