Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Flame of Passion
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Outdoor lighting certain to heat up any relationship.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
An Elden Ring Cutscene Change is Sparking a Morgott Lore Debate
Andrea Shearon
Meet the Interior Designers That Paved the Way for Final Fantasy 14 Housing
Josh Brown
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium