FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Flame Elite's Katzbalger
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 70
Item Details
59
Physical Damage
45.63
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
188 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+16
Vitality
+17
Determination
+21
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
