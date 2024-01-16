Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Flame Desk

Item Details

Details

An officer's desk issued by the Immortal Flames.

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
Meet the Interior Designers That Paved the Way for Final Fantasy 14 Housing
Josh Brown