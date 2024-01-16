Games
Flame Captain's Rod
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 130
Item Details
65
Physical Damage
71.07
Auto-attack
3.28
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
522 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+52
Intelligence
+54
Direct Hit Rate
+51
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
