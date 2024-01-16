Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Flame Captain's Bow

Item Details

65

65.87

3.04

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

placeholder
The Best Game Soundtracks of 2016
Nate Ewert-Krocker
6 Big Things Changed with the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter Patch
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Artifact Guide – Season of the Worthy Warmind Khanjali Mods
Dillon Skiffington